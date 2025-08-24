Hyderabad: Husband brutally murders pregnant wife, throws body parts in Musi River and keeps torso in room Hyderabad shocker: Swati Yadav and Mahendra Reddy had a love marriage and had moved to Uppal just 25 days ago. Despite initial happiness, their relationship deteriorated due to ongoing family disputes and conflicts.

Hyderabad:

A horrifying crime has shaken the Medchal district of Hyderabad, where a pregnant woman named Swati Yadav was brutally murdered by her husband, Mahendra Reddy. The husband, who worked as a taxi driver, allegedly dismembered her body and disposed of the parts in the Musi River.

Background: A love marriage turned tragic

Swati Yadav and Mahendra Reddy had entered into a love marriage and had relocated to Uppal just 25 days ago. Despite their initial happiness, conflicts between the couple escalated, reportedly due to family disputes.

Gruesome murder and attempt to destroy evidence

The accused allegedly strangled the pregnant Swati during a fight and then cut her body into pieces using a hexa blade, attempting to conceal the crime. He discarded her hands and legs in the Musi River near Pratapsingaram, while keeping her torso in his room.

Police investigation and arrest

Upon a tip-off from relatives concerned about Swati’s disappearance, the police detained Mahendra for questioning. So far, only the torso of Swati’s body has been recovered, and the search for other body parts is ongoing.

The police are investigating the case thoroughly, with Mahendra’s motive apparently linked to recurring domestic disputes.

Community shock and ongoing probe

The community remains horrified by the chilling murder. Authorities continue their search and are pursuing all leads to bring justice. The local Crime Branch is actively investigating the case.