Image Source : FILE HIV-positive widow woman gangraped on running train in Bihar

In a shameful incident, a young widow afflicted with HIV was allegedly gangraped by two men on a running train in Bihar. The 22-year-old was gangraped in a compartment of the Patna-Bhabua Intercity Express train on Monday night.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, two men overpowered the survivor around 11.50 pm when the train was nearing its destination, raped her and filmed the incident. Later, both the accused were arrested and the woman was sent for medical treatment.

The woman from a village in Kaimur district boarded the train from Gaya where she had gone to get medicines at an anti-retroviral therapy centre. “The victim is undergoing treatment for HIV and was returning from Gaya when the incident took place in the train,” said Lallu Singh, SHO, GRP, Sasaram told HT.

A young widow afflicted with HIV was gang-raped in a compartment of the Patna-Bhabua Intercity Express train on Monday night, 20 January.

Two men overpowered the woman around 11.50 pm when the train was nearing its last stop, raped her and filmed the incident, police said, adding that both the accused were arrested and the woman sent for medical treatment.

The 22-year-old woman from a village in Kaimur district boarded the train from Gaya where she had gone to get medicines at an anti-retroviral therapy centre. “The victim is undergoing treatment for HIV and was returning from Gaya when the incident took place in the train,” Lallu Singh, SHO, GRP, Sasaram told HT.