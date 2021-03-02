Hathras horror: Out on bail, sexual assault case accused kills survivor’s father

Image Source : VIDEO GRAB INDIA TV Hathras: Sexual assault case accused kills survivor’s father

A man who was granted bail in a sexual assault case allegedly shot dead the survivor's father in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh, news agency ANI reported. Police said that the incident took place on Monday.

The accused has been identified as Gaurav Sharma. According to police, he was jailed briefly in 2018 in connection with a molestation case. The girl's father had filed a case against Gaurav.

Gaurav was, however, granted bail by a local court within a month of his arrest.

Hathras Police chief Vineet Jaiswal said that families of girl and Gaurav were hostile to each other.

"The wife and aunt of the main accused had gone to a village temple to pray where both daughters of this man were present. The women had an argument. Gaurav and woman's father intervened. After this, Gaurav flew into a rage and called some boys form his family and shot at the man," Jaiswal said.

The man, 50, was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead. Police said that one person has so far been arrested in the case and teams have been formed to nab the remaining accused.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to take strict action in the case. He has also given directions to invoke the National Security Act against all the accused involved in the case.

