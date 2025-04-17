Gurugram man held for killing 10-year-old sister-in-law to 'take revenge' on wife A 24-year-old man in Gurugram has been arrested for allegedly murdering his 10-year-old sister-in-law to take revenge on his wife, who had left him. Police said the accused, Mohit Kumar, lured the girl to his room, strangled her, and dumped her body in a drain.

A 24-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his 10-year-old sister-in-law in a bid to take revenge on his wife, who had recently left their home, Gurugram Police said on Wednesday. According to officials, the accused, identified as Mohit Kumar, a native of Bihar's Munger district, killed the child and disposed of her body in the Bajghera drain after placing it in a plastic bag and wrapping it in a shawl. Police, assisted by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), later recovered the body from the drain.

The incident came to light after the girl’s father lodged a missing complaint at the Palam Vihar police station on Monday, reporting that his younger daughter had gone missing under suspicious circumstances on Saturday. Despite launching a search, police initially failed to trace the child.

During questioning, the girl’s family disclosed that their elder daughter—who is Kumar’s wife—and he were not on good terms. Police then detained Kumar from Bajghera. During interrogation, he allegedly confessed to killing the girl to exact revenge on his in-laws for not intervening in his marital dispute. “Kumar told us he has been married for six years and has a child, but his wife had left him. He claimed he had earlier tried to strangle his father-in-law and was planning to take revenge on his in-laws,” a police spokesperson said.

On Saturday, Kumar allegedly lured the girl, Sania, from Om Nagar to his rented room in Bajghera on his motorcycle and strangled her there. He then stuffed the body into a plastic bag, wrapped it in a shawl, placed it inside a sack, and dumped it into the Bajghera drain, police said.

A murder charge has now been added to the FIR, a senior officer confirmed. Kumar remains in custody as further investigation continues.

(With inputs from PTI)