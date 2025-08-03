Gurugram man brutally murdered by live-in partner after dispute over communication with wife Gurugram crime: Police investigations indicate that the incident occurred after Yashmeet Kaur discovered Harish Sharma conversing with his wife late at night. This discovery resulted in a heated dispute between the two.

A 40-year-old scrap dealer, Harish Sharma, was fatally stabbed by his live-in partner, Yashmeet Kaur, in the early hours of Saturday (August 2) in Gurugram’s DLF Phase 3 area. The incident occurred after a heated altercation between the couple, reportedly triggered by Sharma’s ongoing communication with his ailing wife.

Harish Sharma, a resident of Baliawas village, had been living in a rented flat with 27-year-old Yashmeet Kaur for over a year. Despite being married and father to two daughters who resided with his wife in the village, Sharma maintained close contact with his family due to his wife's poor health. This ongoing contact became a point of contention in his live-in relationship.

The fatal altercation

According to police reports, the fatal event unfolded when Yashmeet Kaur found Sharma speaking to his wife late at night. This led to a violent argument, following which Kaur, in a fit of rage, stabbed Sharma in the chest with a kitchen knife. Sharma was rushed to the hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

Investigation and allegations

Police have taken Kaur, a resident of Delhi’s Ashok Nagar, into custody. She has confessed to the crime, and authorities have recovered the murder weapon as well as a blood-stained T-shirt from the scene. In addition, Vijay alias Sethi, a friend of the deceased who was reportedly present in another room during the incident, is also under investigation. Sharma's nephew has filed a complaint alleging that both Kaur and Vijay conspired in the murder.

Kaur has been formally arrested, and the investigation is ongoing to determine Vijay's involvement, if any. The police continue to probe the incident, gathering evidence and statements to build a comprehensive case.

This tragic incident highlights the complexities and potential dangers in interpersonal relationships when jealousy and mistrust escalate into violence.

Man killed, 3 arrested for murder and concealment

In another incident in Gurugram, police have arrested three men, including the main accused, Ravindra (34), after a woman's complaint led to the discovery of her husband's murder. The case began when the woman alleged that her husband had likely been abducted. She further revealed that Ravindra, their neighbour from Hastinapur, Meerut, had previously raped her and threatened to leak a video of the incident. During police interrogation, Ravindra, however, claimed to be in a relationship with the complainant and confessed that he, along with two accomplices- Manish (19) and Fariyaad (20) from Meerut- had killed her husband on July 26. The trio then buried the body to hide the crime.

Police action and current status

Based on information given by Ravindra, police exhumed the victim’s body from its burial site. All three suspects have been taken into custody and remanded for five days by a city court while investigations continue. Raids are ongoing to trace additional associates who may have been involved in the murder and subsequent concealment. Police are piecing together evidence and statements to better understand the motive and sequence of events in this disturbing case.