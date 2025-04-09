Gurugram: Man assaulted, threatened with 'Meerut-style' killing after catching wife with lover A man in Gurugram's Basai Enclave was allegedly assaulted and threatened by his wife's lover after he caught them together. The accused, identified as Naveen, reportedly hit the man with the butt of a pistol and threatened to kill him in the same manner as the recent Meerut murder case.

Gurugram: A man was allegedly assaulted and threatened with a “Meerut-style” killing after he caught his wife with her lover at their residence in Gurugram’s Basai Enclave, police said on Tuesday. According to the complaint, the accused — identified as Naveen, a resident of Kharman village in Jhajjar — hit the complainant, Mausam, with the butt of a pistol and threatened to kill him in the same manner as a recent murder case in Meerut, where a woman and her lover killed her husband and hid the body in a cement-filled drum. Police said the accused fled after neighbours rushed to the scene.

Mausam, a cab driver, said he returned home around 6 am on Monday after a night shift and couldn’t find his wife in the room. When he went to the terrace, he found her with Naveen. “When I interrupted them, Naveen pulled out a pistol, pointed it at me, and hit me on the head with its butt. He then warned me not to interfere or he would do what had happened in Meerut,” Mausam alleged in his police complaint.

Mausam and his wife had married two years ago against the wishes of his family and had been living in Gurugram since. An FIR has been registered, and a search is underway to trace the accused, police said.

(Based on PTI inputs)