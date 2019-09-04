Gurugram-based software engineer loses life in ‘hit and run’ case in Ghaziabad

Gurugram-based Software Engineer loses his life in ‘hit and run’ case in Ghaziabad

A 30-year old software engineer was killed in a recent ‘hit and run’ case on Delhi-Meerut GT road in Ghaziabad's Modi Nagar. The incident happened on September 1 when the victim, Ved Prakash Khatri, was walking towards his home. He was hit by a black Honda City. Ved was immediately rushed to Yashoda Hospital in Ghaziabad for treatment.

Working as a software engineer in Gurugram, Ved went to see his parents over the weekend at his house in Modi Nagar.

According to the eye-witnesses, two vehicles were racing on the street, out of which one over-speeding vehicle hit the youngster. As the culprits were speeding the vehicle in a reckless way, they managed to escape from the location instantly.

As the 30-year old was taken to the hospital with major injury in his brain with multiple blood clots, he suffered a state of coma. After spending 2 days in the hospital, Ved Prakash Khatri lost his life at 4 am on September 3.

The culprits have not yet been identified, while further procedure has been initiated. Ghaziabad police have registered an FIR and investigation has begun.

Ironically, this tragic incident took place the very day new traffic laws were introduced.