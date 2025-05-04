Groom stabbed during wedding procession in Kota, police launch investigation A groom in Kota, Rajasthan, was stabbed during his wedding procession, prompting a police investigation into the shocking attack.

Jaipur:

A shocking incident has emerged from Khatikheda village in Kota, Rajasthan, where a groom was brutally attacked with a knife during his wedding procession. The 25-year-old groom, Laxmi Narayan, suffered serious injuries to his back and was immediately rushed to a hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

According to Suresh Kumar Meena, the station in-charge of Develimaji police station, the attack took place on Friday night when the groom was riding a mare as part of the traditional wedding procession to the bride’s home. Suddenly, Vishnu Bairwa, along with unidentified accomplices, approached from behind and stabbed Narayan in the back with a knife.

The incident led to chaos and a scuffle broke out, during which several members of the groom’s family sustained minor injuries. Based on a formal complaint filed by the family, police have registered a case against Bairwa and his associates under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Section 109 (attempt to murder), Section 126 (wrongful restraint), and Section 115 (intentional injury).

“The groom has sustained serious wounds on his back. We are currently investigating the motive behind the attack,” Meena stated. He also confirmed that both the accused and the victim belong to the same community, but the exact reason for the violent act remains unclear.

Naveen, the groom’s brother, said, “My brother fell off the mare after being stabbed. We immediately took him to the hospital. We still don’t understand why someone would do this on such an important day.”

The violent incident has sparked widespread discussion in the local community, with many expressing concern over the brazenness of the attackers. Residents are questioning the attackers’ intentions and what message they were trying to convey by targeting a groom on his wedding day.

As the investigation continues, the police are trying to identify all individuals involved and ensure justice is served.

(PTI inputs)