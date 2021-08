Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE/PTI Six-year-old girl raped in Delhi's Mayur Vihar, rushed to hospital in critical condition

A 6-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Delhi's Mayur Vihar on Wednesday. She has been rushed to a hospital in critical condition.

Meanwhile, police have taken one person into custody.

Earlier this month, a minor girl died under suspicious circumstances. Her parents alleged that she was raped, murdered and cremated by a crematorium's priest in southwest Delhi's Old Nangal village.

