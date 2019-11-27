19 youths arrested in raids at two hookah bars in Ghaziabad (Representational Image)

Nineteen youths were arrested in raids conducted by a team of Indirapuram police and excise department at two hookah bars in Ghaziabad, police said on Tuesday. The raids were conducted at 'The Rock Club' in Aditya Mega Mall and 'Worker Street Food Plaza' in Sector 12, Vasundhara, they said.

Nineteen youths who were found smoking in the two hookah bars were arrested, Senior Superintendent of Police Sudhir Kumar Singh said.

The tobacco which was being consumed by them has been sent to forensic science laboratory (FSL) for testing for psychotropic substances, he said.

Action will be taken under relevant laws after the FSL report comes, Singh said.

A total of 28 hookahs were seized from the two bars which have been sealed, he said.

Also Read: Minor girl raped in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly

Also Read: Husband of sarpanch beaten to death in Rajasthan's Alwar