Four criminals, cop injured during shootout in Greater Noida

Four criminals, cop injured in shootout in Greater Noida

In a gunfight with police, our alleged criminals fleeing in a stolen car were injured in Greater Noida on Tuesday night. A police constable was also injured in the cross-firingshootout that took place at around 8.30 pm, they added.

The criminals were in a Chevrolet Beat car when they were intercepted at a security check point at Sunpura within the Ecotech 3 police station limits, but they opened fire and fled the spot, a police spokesperson said.

"A truck and a pick-up truck, which were being driven by the gang members, followed the car and were chased down by police personnel. Around 8.30 pm, a gunfight began between the two sides on a service road near Tusyana village," he added.

"While four injured criminals, who are undergoing treatment at the district hospital, were held during the encounter, two or three of their associates managed to escape and searches are on to nab them," the spokesperson said.

Constable Feroz Khan suffered a bullet injury during the shootout and was hospitalised.

Criminals held were identified as Rohit Singh, Rinku, Sonu Shrivastava and Shanky.

Four firearms, along with ammunition, were seized from their possession, while the car, the 18-tyre truck and the pick-up truck were impounded, they added.

(With PTI inputs)

