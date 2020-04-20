Monday, April 20, 2020
     
Father kills two-and-a half-year-old daughter in UP

A two-and-a half-year-old girl was killed by her father and he dumped her body in a jungle in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Monday. 

Muzaffarnagar Published on: April 20, 2020 11:59 IST
Image Source : PTI

A two-and-a half-year-old girl was killed by her father and he dumped her body in a jungle in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Monday. Wajid was arrested and a murder case was registered against him at the Kakroli Police Station, they said.

The girl's body was found at Khaikhedi village in the district on Sunday night, police said, adding that they are trying to ascertain the reason behind the killing.

Wajid killed one of his daughters. The matter is being investigated, they said.

