Eunuchs chop off genitals of 24-year-old man in Agra

Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE. 2 Eunuchs chop off genitals of 24-year-old man.

In a shocking incident, two eunuchs allegedly chopped off the penis of a 24-year-old man in Agra. The victim's sister registered a complaint at Delhi Gate police station, following which a case was registered and an investigation was initiated.

According to delayed reports, the victim used to go with the two eunuchs - identified as Guddi and Rajji - to dance at wedding functions.

He went with them last week and was found injured two days later, on Saturday.

The man informed his sister that Guddi and Rajji had cut off his genitals. His sister then lodged a police complaint against the accused persons.

Station House Officer (SHO) Ashish Kumar Singh of Delhi Gate police station said that the accused have been booked under Sections 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and investigations are underway.

The police have picked up several people for interrogation but no arrest has been recorded so far. The victim was shifted to a hospital for treatment.