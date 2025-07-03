Double murder in Delhi's Lajpat Nagar: Mother and minor son killed, accused house help arrested The husband informed police that his wife and son were not responding to his calls and there were visible bloodstains at the door and on the stairs.

New Delhi:

A shocking brutal double murder was reported late Tuesday night in Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar-1 area, where a woman and her 14-year-old son were found dead with their throats slit inside their home. The main accused, identified as a domestic househelp, has been arrested while attempting to flee.

According to police, a PCR call was received at 9:43 PM on July 2 from Kuldeep (44), a resident of Lajpat Nagar-I. He informed police that his wife and son were not responding to his calls and there were visible bloodstains at the door and on the stairs.

Victims found lying in a pool of blood

A police team, along with the Investigating Officer (IO) and the SHO, rushed to the scene. On reaching the location, the door to the house was forcibly opened. Inside, the bodies of the woman and the boy were discovered lying in a pool of blood.

The victims were identified as Ruchika Sewani (42), wife of Kuldeep and her minor son. Ruchika owned a garment shop in Lajpat Nagar market along with her husband.

Accused apprehended

The main accused has been identified as Mukesh (24), a permanent resident of Hajipur, Bihar, and currently residing in Amar Colony. He was employed as a driver and shop assistant at the Sewani family’s garment shop.

Mukesh has been apprehended while trying to escape. Initial interrogation suggests that the motive behind the murder was a personal grudge, reportedly due to frequent scoldings by Ruchika Sewani.

A detailed investigation into the case is underway. Police have stated that a formal briefing will be provided in due time.