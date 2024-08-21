Wednesday, August 21, 2024
     
Delhi: Woman allegedly kills husband at home, flees crime scene

According to police, the woman murdered her husband as he used to engage in domestic violence. The police filed a case and launched a search operation to nab the woman, who had been on the run since the crime.

New Delhi Updated on: August 21, 2024 10:22 IST
Representational picture

A woman allegedly killed her husband in southwest Delhi's Dwarka on Tuesday. The matter came to light after the decomposed body of a man was recovered from his rented house in southwest Delhi. 

Police said on Wednesday said the prime suspect is the victim's wife - Kavya -who is missing. 

"On Tuesday evening, a PCR call was received alleging that a man had been killed by his wife. After reaching the spot, the decomposed body of Sachin was found in a room at Chanakya Place 2 in the Dabri area," a police officer said.

Crime and forensics teams examined the spot, he added.

According to police, prima facie, he was killed by Kavya on the intervening night of August 17 and 18 due to regular domestic violence. 

The accused is missing and a case has been registered in the matter, he said.

(With PTI inputs)

