Delhi Police busts inter-state cyber crime racket, 8 arrested

Follow us on Image Source : X Representational pic

Delhi Police has busted an inter-state cyber fraud racket duping people on the pretext of stock investments and job opportunities, officials said on Sunday. Officials arrested eight people from Rajasthan and Gujarat for allegedly defrauding people.

All arrested accused were identified as Sunil (24), Pushpendra Kumar (21), Pawan Saini (28), Maharaj Singh (26), Solanki Kiran Bhai (36), Mandeep Kaswan (22), Vikas Kumar (36) and Lalu Prasad (36).

With the arrest of eight accused, police solved at least five cyber crime cases. A total of 72 complaints were found against them in the NCRP portal, police said.

"They were cheating people on the pretext of three modus operandi -- online stock investment, work-from-home opportunities and social media fraud," a senior police officer said.

During the investigation, the police found that transactions worth Rs 2.5 crore were recorded in their bank accounts, he said.

The accused were arrested from Alwar, Jaipur, Bharatpur in Rajasthan and Vadodara in Gujarat. Further investigation is underway, he added.

(With PTI Inputs)

Also read: Stones pelted at Vande Bharat train in Himachal Pradesh's Una, four coaches damaged