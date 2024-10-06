Stones pelted at Vande Bharat train in Himachal Pradesh's Una, four coaches damaged

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Vande Bharat train

The Vande Bharat Express en route to New Delhi from Amb-Andaura station was targeted by stone pelters Himachal Pradesh's Una, officials said on Sunday. At least four coaches of the train were damaged when miscreants pelted stones.

Some unidentified people hurled stones at the train near Basal village around 1:15 pm on Saturday and broke the window panes of two coaches. Fortunately, no passengers were injured in the incident.

Railway police officials said that the extent of the damage to the train is currently being assessed. They added that all necessary efforts are underway to apprehend the culprits responsible for the incident.

Stones pelted at Patna-Tatanagar Vande Bharat Express

On October 4, the Vande Bharat Express traveling from Patna to Tatanagar was targeted by stone pelters in Jharkhand. The incident occurred between the Sarmataar and Yaduudhih stations, approximately 4 kilometers from Koderma.

The attack resulted in the breaking of windows in Coach C-2, seats 43-45, and Coach C-5, seats 63-64. Fortunately, no passengers were injured during the incident, but the act has raised concerns about safety and security on the railway network. Authorities are investigating the matter to identify the perpetrators and prevent such incidents in the future.

Earlier on October 2, stones were pelted at Vande Bharat Express by some miscreants in Uttar Pradesh. As per the information, the incident took place on Wednesday night when the Varanasi-Delhi Vande Bharat Express reached Kanpur station.

Vande Bharat Express

The Vande Bharat Express is a high-performance, electric multiple-unit train operated by Indian Railways. It was designed by RDSO and manufactured by the government-owned Integral Coach Factory (ICF), located in Chennai. It is considered a semi-high-speed train, which is the second fastest train in India.

According to reports, Vande Bharat Express remains the most profitable and lucrative business for Indian railways, with the highest occupancy rate of 130%. It should be mentioned here that Vande Bharat was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019.

These modern trains, which are known for their speed and comfort, have unfortunately become targets for vandalism in various regions across India. Such attacks not only damage property but also pose significant risks to the lives of passengers and crew members. Authorities have been urged to enhance security measures and monitor railway tracks more closely to deter potential offenders and ensure the safety of travelers. The rising trend of stone pelting reflects broader issues related to public order and the need for community engagement to address the root causes of such disruptive behavior.

