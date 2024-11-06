Delhi: Minor girl rescued after being abducted in Welcome area, two accused beaten by locals

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Delhi: Minor girl rescued after being abducted in Welcome area.

Delhi crime news: Two men accused of abducting a minor girl were assaulted by locals in the national capital after she was rescued from a house at Janta Mazdoor Colony in the city's Welcome area, Delhi Police said. A case was registered and a POCSO section will also be added in the incident that took place on Tuesday, the police said.

"On November 5 a PCR call was received at Police Station at Welcome stating that a 4-year-old girl, daughter of Mohammed Tanzeem resident of Janta Majdoor Colony in Welcome was missing. After this Case FIR no 601/24 u/s 137(2) BNS dated November 06 was registered at PS Welcome and a search was conducted."

"Both the accused were beaten by people and the missing girl was recovered," Delhi Police said.

Medical tests were conducted and the girl was given counselling. A POCSO section will also be added against the accused, Delhi police said.