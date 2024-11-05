Delhi: Two persons, including police constable, die after DTC bus rams into divider near Monastery Market

Follow us on Image Source : ANI The bus is damaged after hitting a divider

Two persons, including a constable of Delhi Police, died after an uncontrolled DTC bus rammed into the divider near Monastery Market, Ring Road, New Delhi.

"An uncontrolled DTC bus hit a person and a police constable of Police Station Civil Lines and rammed into the divider near Monastery Market, Ring Road. Unfortunately, both the victims have died. Both were declared brought dead. The driver of the DTC bus Vinod Kumar, a resident of Ghazipur (57) is in police custody. The bus was in a Breakdown state and there was no passenger in the bus except one DO of DTC. Legal action is being taken," Delhi Police said in a statement on Tuesday.

23 die as bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

Earlier on Monday, at least 23 people were died in a fatal road accident in Uttarakhand's Almora district. The accident took place after abus fell into a deep gorge in Almora.

While 22 people died on the spot, one succumbed to injuries while being taken to a hospital in Ramnagar, Almora's District Disaster Management Officer Vineet Pal said.

The bus was going from Pauri to Ramnagar when the accident took place at Marchula in Almora, added District Magistrate Alok Kumar Pandey.

About 40 passengers were in the bus when it fell into the 200-metre deep gorge, Pandey said.

(With agencies inputs)