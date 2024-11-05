Delhi: Woman robbed, assaulted with bricks near Peera Garhi, auto driver held

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Representational Image

The Delhi Police on Tuesday (November 5) said they have arrested an autorickshaw driver in connection to assaulting and robbing a woman near west Delhi's Peera Garhi area. According to the information released, the incident occurred on November 2 when the woman in an autorickshaw was travelling towards her home in Sultanpuri, however, was attacked by an auto-driver after he saw her carrying some gifts and wearing jewellery.

About the incident

The police said the accused (now in custody) attacked the woman with bricks, robbed her, and fled from the scene. "He left her in a wounded state on a road in the Peera Garhi Camp area. The woman was later transferred to a nearby hospital by the police under serious condition," the official added.

Significantly, speaking of the details of the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Sachin Sharma said, "We are still waiting for the statement of the woman. Earlier, she was unfit for the statement. But now she is stable, and our teams will record her statement soon."

Accused arrested

The DCP stated that to apprehend the accused, eight teams were formed. "They scoured footage from more than 100 CCTV cameras in the Peera Garhi area before the accused autorickshaw driver was arrested," the DCP added.

Moreover, according to the information shared by the authorities, it had come to light that the victim had hired two autorickshaws to reach her home. She first hired an autorickshaw from Ramesh Nagar, who dropped her off at Peera Garhi. From there she hired another to Sultan Puri. However, the second auto driver took her to a secluded location, assaulted her with a brick, and robbed her.

Meanwhile, the police said the accused has been identified as Sahil and was arrested from the Paschim Vihar area on Monday. "He confessed to his crime. Further investigation is going on," the DCP added.