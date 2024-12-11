Delhi Metro cable theft case: Police arrest four members of gang involved in incident, probe on

Follow us on Image Source : PTI An image of the Delhi Metro.

Delhi Metro: Days after a cable theft incident in the Delhi Metro, the police have arrested four members of a gang of 11 that were behind the crime. As per an official, the police checked more than 500 CCTV footage clips and zeroed in on two vehicles -- a Tata Ace (a loading vehicle) and a Honda Amaze. "We followed the vehicles and arrested four members of a gang of 11. We have recovered 52 metres of the stolen cable from them. Further investigation is on," the officer said.

Earlier on December 5, Police had registered a case in connection with the theft of over 140 metres of signalling cables between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar stations of Delhi Metro's Blue Line. A senior police officer said that the case was registered under sections 303(2) (theft), 329(3) (criminal trespass and house-trespass) of the BNS, and section 74 of the MRC Act at Rajouri Garden Metro police station.

Cable theft between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar stations

Blue Line is one of the busiest metro corridors and it connects Dwarka with Vaishali and Noida City Centre. Earlier, around 6 am on Thursday (December 5), the signalling controller of DMRC informed police that the transmission cable along the tracks between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar was stolen. Due to the cable theft, in the morning hours, speed of metro trains was reduced to 25-30 kmph from 70 kmph between the two stations of Blue Line which caused inconvenience to commuters. The normal metro services were restored at 1:38 pm after repair, police said.

Delhi Police writes to DMRC

Earlier this year, the Delhi Police had written to the DMRC urging them to keep an eye on five points -- CCTV cameras on the railway tracks, lighting of dark spots, cutting the branches of trees at the metro station boundaries, increasing the number of guards at the platforms and other metro premises and installing platform screen doors (PSD) at the stations. As per reports, over 200 cases of cable thefts from the metro tracks and premises have been reported in the past four years.

