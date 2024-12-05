Delhi Metro's Blue Line services disrupted today between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar due to THIS reason

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Metro Blue Line.

Delhi Metro: Services on the Delhi Metro's Blue Line were disrupted on Wednesday following a cable theft between the Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar stations. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) issued a statement, saying the issue would only be resolved after the operational hours end at night.

Trains on the affected section will run at a restricted speed throughout the day, leading to delays. Meanwhile, DMRC has advised passengers to plan their journeys accordingly as travel times are expected to be longer than usual. "The inconvenience is regretted," it added.

Hours later, the DMRC issued another statement, saying train services on Blue Line (Dwarka Sector 21 - Noida Electronic City /Vaishali ) have been regulated today since morning due to prima facie what appears to be a case of theft and damage to signalling cables caused by some thieves/miscreants between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar Metro stations. "As a result, trains are running at restricted speed in this section resulting into bunching of trains. However, normal train services are available on rest of the section of Blue Line. To avoid inconvenience to public during the day time, the necessary repair will be undertaken during night hours after the closing of revenue Service," it further added.

The Blue Line connects Dwarka in the west to Noida and Vaishali in the east, serving a significant number of daily commuters. As per the information, the cable theft incident occurred late at night after metro services had ended for the day. The incident has led to disruptions on the busy Dwarka to Vaishali/Noida corridor, with trains operating at restricted speeds.

Notably, this is not the first such case as a similar theft was reported in August on the Red Line. During that incident, signal cables were stolen between Jhilmil and Mansarovar Park stations which affected services on the Dilshad Garden to Shahdara route.

Delhi Metro recorded its highest-ever daily ridership on November 18, with a staggering 78.67 lakh passenger journeys, according to official data. The ridership's figure exceeded the previous high of 77.49 lakh passengers on August 20 of this year, the data said. On November 18, the Yellow Line, which connects Millennium City Centre in Gurugram to Samaypur Badli in Delhi, saw the highest passenger traffic, with a record 20.99 lakh commuters. The Blue Line followed closely with 20.80 lakh passengers, while the Red Line recorded 8.56 lakh commuters, 8.15 lakh in Pink Line and 7.93 lakh in Violet Line.

