Delhi: Mentally unstable man attacks schoolboys with knife, 3 injured

A 23-year-old mentally unstable man allegedly attacked three persons, including two schoolboys, with a knife in Delhi's Narela area, police said on Saturday. The incident took place at Ramdev Chowk. All three are injured and are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

According to the police, the accused was identified as 23-year-old Vinay. Chaman, a school student, sustained an injury on his back near his left shoulder, while Rajesh, who intervened to protect him from an attack by Vijay, suffered multiple injuries to his head, face, and hand, said police.

Locals at the spot thrashed the accused, leaving him injured. The three have been admitted to the SRC Hospital and their condition is reported to be stable. A Medico-Legal Case (MLC) of the victims has been done.

The police said that there was no specific reason for the stabbing incident and that further legal action would be initiated.

(With ANI inputs)