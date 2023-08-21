Chhattisgarh: Woman Congress MLA attacked with knife | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Woman Congress MLA attacked with knife

Chhattisgarh: A woman Congress MLA was attacked with a knife in the Rajnandgaon district of Chhattisgarh on Sunday. The woman suffered injuries after she was attacked by a man who was allegedly drunk. According to the information received from the police, the accused, identified as Khileshwar, has been taken into custody.

Accused taken into custody

Police further informed that the incident occurred when MLA Chhanni Chandu Sahu, who represents the Khujji assembly seat in the district, was attending a public function in the evening in Jodhara village under the Dongargaon police station limits.

According to a senior police official, Sahu was attacked with a knife when she was on a stage. “Sahu sustained minor injuries on her wrist following which she was shifted to community health centre Chhuria where she was administered first aid”, he said.

Probe underway

The accused has been taken into custody and further probe is underway, he added.

Meanwhile, the opposition BJP has condemned the incident and alleged that the law and order situation has collapsed in Chhattisgarh.

“When the legislator of the ruling party is not safe, what about the safety of common people? This is the failure of the Bhupesh Baghel government,” the BJP said in a statement.

Talking about the incident, MLA Chhanni Chandu Sahu said, "I had gone to Jodhra village for Bhoomi Poojan. A 21-22-year-old boy came from behind and attacked me with a knife, causing injury to my hand."