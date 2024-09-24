Delhi: Man, who cheated over 50 women in pretext of marriage, arrested

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Muqeem Ayyub Khan

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police arrested a person who cheated more than 50 women on the pretext of marriage. According to police, the name of the accused is Muqeem Ayyub Khan who was wanted in the cases of cheating women.

After getting information from a secret source and seeing the seriousness of the crime, a team of Crime Branch gathered details about the accused through every possible means to catch him. The team continuously raided all the possible hideouts in different states, but all was in vain because Khan was constantly changing his location.

Despite many challenges, the Crime Branch kept working on the case and finally, police got reliable information that the accused is coming to Delhi from Vadodara, Gujarat. The crime branch team laid a trap and arrested him from the area near Nizamuddin railway station.

Socking revelations during interrogation

During interrogation, the accused revealed that he had cheated many women, including high-profile persons on the pretext of marriage by creating many fake IDs with attractive details on various websites like matrimonial websites.

He used to target high-profile unmarried, widow and divorced women for marriage by introducing himself as a senior government officer. After finalising the target, he used to share his mobile number with the women and entangle them in tempting talks. During the conversation, he used to tell his concocted story that he was a government employee and was suffering from family problems due to the death of his wife and was unable to take care of his only daughter.

To win the confidence of the women, he used to meet their families and talk about marriage and fix the date of marriage etc. Once these women trusted him, the accused would cheat them by extorting money in the name of booking resorts, marriage halls or hotels for marriage.

Profile of the arrested accused

The accused, 36, hails from Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh. He got married in 2014 and have three children. In 2020, first of all he created his ID on a matrimonial web site and based on the interest of a working woman, he went to meet her in Vadodara Gujarat and after discussion agreed to marry her who was a divorced woman and had a 5-year-old daughter. Before leaving Vadodara, Khan took Rs 30,000 from the woman by telling her that he had lost his wallet.

However, he married her and started living with her, but he got the criminal idea of ​​earning easy money by cheating women in this way. In 2023, he married another woman from Preet Vihar, Delhi in a similar way, who was a widow and had a five-year-old daughter. In this way, he used to make his base in different parts of India and in fact he was trying to target women from matrimonial sites in different areas of India. Accused Muqeem used to make women victims of his fraud in different ways. The victims of the accused are mostly high profile Muslim women and even a judicial officer is included.

In one incident, the accused booked a scooty in the name of a woman as a pledge by paying some money from his side and collected the rest of the money from the woman in the name of a shortage of money and after the delivery of the scooty, he went out for a walk and disappeared.

Although the accused has cheated many women, only a few of them lodged a complaint against him. The police is investigating the matter to find out how many women Khan has cheated so far in the name of marriage.

