Tirupati Laddu row: Andhra Pradesh govt forms SIT to probe adulteration in ghee

The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the adulteration in ghee used to prepare 'prasadam Laddus' for the Tirupati Devasthanam. The constitution of the SIT comes two days after the announcement was made by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in this regard.

The members of the SIT are:

Guntur Range IG Sarvashrestha Tripathi (IPS) DIG Gopinadha Jetty SP Harshavardhana Raju

CM Naidu on Sunday, announced to constitute an SIT from his Undavalli residence highlighting concerns over the quality of ghee used for making Tirumala’s renowned laddu prasadam, including allegations that animal fat was involved.

He had said, "The SIT, led by an IG-level officer or higher, will thoroughly investigate the misuse of power and submit a report. The government will take stringent action to ensure such incidents do not occur again."