Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV 22-yr-old shot dead by bike-borne miscreants in Delhi's Mundka area.

Delhi crime news: A 22-year-old man was shot dead in Outer Delhi's Mundka area on Saturday late evening, police said. According to Delhi police, bike-borne miscreants fired six rounds of bullets at the victim and fled the site.

The deceased was identified as Amit. The victim was once held in a robbery case, the police said. The victim's association with any gang is being investigated, they added.

More details are awaited in this regard.