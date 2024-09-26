Delhi man rapes-murders 4-year-old niece in Narela, arrested

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Delhi crime: A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping and killing her four-year-old niece in the Narela area of Delhi, said police. The body of the minor girl was found in a jungle in a village near Narela.

According to the police, the accused, who is a daily wage labourer, was living in rented accommodation with his wife and two children. The police said that the accused is an alcoholic and often used to fight with his wife, telling her to return to her native place. Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer-north) Ravi Kumar said that she refused as she was working in a factory and earning money.

Accused kidnapped girl

The DCP said that after the dispute, the woman moved to the accused's paternal home, where his brother resided with his family. On September 22, the accused visited his brother's house to persuade his wife to return home. During the argument, he threatened to kidnap his brother's 4-year-old daughter. The family initially believed that the accused was intoxicated. However, when the girl went missing, their suspicions grew, prompting them to notify the police.

Kumar said that a police team was sent immediately to the spot and the accused was arrested on Monday. The accused told the police that he had killed his niece after raping her and then dumped her body in a jungle near their house in Narela. The body was recovered and sent for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway, DCP added.

(With PTI inputs)

