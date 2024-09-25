Wednesday, September 25, 2024
     
Pune: 24-year-old women dies after abortion done at home, husband and father-in-law arrested

Pune crime news: The FIR was filed based on the complaint of the deceased woman's brother. After this, her husband and father-in-law were arrested. The foetus was exhumed from the farm and sent for a postmortem.

Reported By : Atul Bhatia Edited By : Sheenu Sharma
Pune
Updated on: September 25, 2024 13:22 IST
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Pune: 24-year-old women dies after abortion done at home, husband and father-in-law arrested.

Pune crime news: In a shocking incident, a 24-year-old woman died after a clandestine abortion procedure was performed on her at her residence in Maharashtra's Pune. Following the incident, the police arrested the woman's husband and father-in-law. The deceased's mother-in-law was also booked in connection with the case. According to the police, the investigation revealed that the four-month-old foetus was buried in the family's farm.

A private doctor, who was summoned to perform the abortion, is also under scrutiny, police said. The deceased woman had married the accused in 2017 and had two children, a girl and a boy, before becoming pregnant for the third time. Police suspect that when the family discovered the foetus was female, they arranged for the abortion at home.

"On Sunday, the woman's condition worsened due to heavy bleeding. She was taken to the hospital the next day but died en route," an officer from the Indapur police station said.

Police have registered the case at the Indapur Police station of Pune Rural Police under sections 91, 90, and 85 of the BNS, and further investigation is underway in the case. 

 
