Delhi man kills wife, dumps body in drain: Here's how he was caught through a nose pin A 47-year-old woman was killed and dumped in a drain by her husband a month ago. Her body was identified by the police with the help of her nose pin. Know how the police solved this murder mystery.

Anil Kumar, a businessman in Delhi, kept telling the family of his wife that she was not in the mood to talk to anyone. Around a month to this, the family was worried until the police approached them and told that they have a found a body. As per a report by NDTV, on April 1, the woman's body was identified by her family.

The victim, identified as Seema Singh, was married for 20 years to Anil Kumar, a property dealer in Delhi. Her body was found on March 15 in a drain in Delhi. Police found the body wrapped in a bedsheet and tied to a stone and cement sack, the report stated.

How a nose pin helped in identification of the body

After the body was found, police initiated a probe that led them to a jewellery store in South Delhi. Police found a nose pin on the victim's body and checked records with the jewellery store. This led to Anil Kumar, as the bill was in his name. Kumar is a property dealer in Delhi who lived at a farmhouse in Gurugram.

Police reached out to Kumar

Police visited the address mentioned in the records and went to Anil Kumar's house and found that Seema Singh was his wife. Police requested to speak to Singh, to which Kumar said, she had gone to Vrindavan without phone. Police got suspicious and went to Kumar's Delhi-based office.

They found the number of Kumar's mother-in-law and called her. Now, the family expressed worry and concern for their daughter as they had not spoken to her in a month. Anil Kumar told them that their daughter had gone to Jaipur.

Singh was strangled to death

Family of Seema Singh identified her boy, and a day later, her elder son also identified the body. Reportedly, Singh was strangled to death. Police have arrested Anil Kumar and his guard Shiv Shankar.