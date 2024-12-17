Delhi: Man finds wife cheating with another person, beats him to death

Follow us on Image Source : ISTOCK A 21-year-old auto driver beaten to death in Delhi's Shastri Nagar

A 21-year-old auto driver was beaten to death after he was caught with another man's wife in New Delhi's Shastri Park area. The accused, identified as Ajmat, has been arrested by the police. As per the police, the incident took place on Monday morning when victim, Ritik Verma, was caught in a compromising situation with the accused's wife. Upon seeing his wife in an inappropriate situation with Ritik, her husband got angry and beat her and Ritik Verma black and blue.

"On Monday at about 11 am, when he was caught with the woman at her home, her husband got angry and beat his wife and Ritik Verma black and blue," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Rakesh Paweriya.

Accused was beaten up by more than one person

As per the victim's uncle, Bunty, the accused had assaulted Ritik and his wife brutally. "They also tore out Ritik's nails and tortured him badly. He had injuries on every part of his body," Bunty said.

Ritik was beaten up by more than one person and their were injuries in every part of his body. He was taken to to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital and after a check-up was referred to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment at around 9 pm.

What happened

As per the police, the accused's wife allegedly had an affair with the victim, for the last couple of months. 21-year-old lover Ritik used to visit accused's house daily and upon finding this out accused Ajmat decided to visit his house randomly.

On Monday morning, he caught his wife and Ritik in a compromising situation. The mother of the deceased told that in the morning some people came to the house and took away her son Ritik. Accused was taken to a factory located in Shastri Park, where 4 to 5 people and a woman were already present. The accused locked the youth in a room and beat him severely.

(With inputs from PTI)

