Monday, July 08, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Crime
  4. Delhi: Man arrested for filming minor girl in bathroom, POCSO Act slapped

Delhi: Man arrested for filming minor girl in bathroom, POCSO Act slapped

The girl sensed the presence of somebody at the vent and raised an alarm. The man was caught and handed over to the police.

Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 New Delhi Published on: July 08, 2024 14:12 IST
Delhi crime, crime, crime news, crime stories, Delhi Police
Image Source : FREEPIK Representative Image

Crime news: A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly recording a video of a 15-year-old girl when she was taking a bath in the Kapashera area of the national capital, the police said on Monday (July 8). The accused was identified as Anoop Kumar, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur district, and worked as a gardener at a farmhouse in southwest Delhi, they added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Rohit Meena said that the minor girl lodged a complaint alleging that she was bathing at her residence in Salapur Kheda in southwest Delhi on July 7 when she sensed somebody’s presence at the vent.

Girl raises alarm

As she raised an alarm, the man attempted to flee the spot but was caught by the girl’s family members and some neighbours. A team from the Kapasehra Police Station reached the spot and apprehended the suspect, the DCP said.

"When his mobile phone was checked, some objectionable videos were found," Meena said.

The accused was booked under Section 77 (watching, capturing, or disseminating private images of a woman without her consent) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Section 12 of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act, police said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | In honour killing, woman charred to death by father, brother over inter-caste marriage

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Crime

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Crime News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement