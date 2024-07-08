Delhi: Man arrested for filming minor girl in bathroom, POCSO Act slapped

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative Image

Crime news: A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly recording a video of a 15-year-old girl when she was taking a bath in the Kapashera area of the national capital, the police said on Monday (July 8). The accused was identified as Anoop Kumar, who hailed from Uttar Pradesh’s Sitapur district, and worked as a gardener at a farmhouse in southwest Delhi, they added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Rohit Meena said that the minor girl lodged a complaint alleging that she was bathing at her residence in Salapur Kheda in southwest Delhi on July 7 when she sensed somebody’s presence at the vent.

Girl raises alarm

As she raised an alarm, the man attempted to flee the spot but was caught by the girl’s family members and some neighbours. A team from the Kapasehra Police Station reached the spot and apprehended the suspect, the DCP said.

"When his mobile phone was checked, some objectionable videos were found," Meena said.

The accused was booked under Section 77 (watching, capturing, or disseminating private images of a woman without her consent) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Section 12 of the Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act, police said.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | In honour killing, woman charred to death by father, brother over inter-caste marriage