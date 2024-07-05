Rajasthan: In honour killing, woman charred to death by father, brother over inter-caste marriage | DETAILS

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

Crime news: A 20-year-old woman was allegedly killed after abduction by her father and brother in a case of honour killing in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar district, the police said, while also adding that her burnt body was retrieved from the pyre. The police have initiated an investigation into the case. By the time the police reached the Sourit village, after being informed by the woman's husband, nearly “80 per cent” of the body was charred, an official said. The police said that the parents of the woman had raised objections to her getting married to a man belonging to another caste.

"It is a case of honour killing as the parents of the woman, Shimla Kushwah, had raised objections to her getting married to Ravindra Bheel, who belongs to a different caste," Harnwadashahaji DSP Jai Prakash Atal said.

Kushwah and Bheel ran away and got married in UP’s Ghaziabad a year ago, the police said.

How did the incident take place?

On Thursday, the couple, who lived in Jhalawar’s Sourti village, came to Harnawadshahaji in neighbouring Baran district to withdraw money from a bank, they added.

Kushwah’s father, brother and three of their relatives came there and abducted her. Bheel informed the local police, who further alerted Jawar police station in Jhalawar about the incident.

Jawar Police then rushed to the spot, recovered Kushwah’s body from a cremation ground, and handed it over to Baran police for investigation, Jawar Deputy Superintendent of Police Jarnail Singh said on Friday.

Police register case

Police have booked 10-12 people, including the woman's parents and brother, the official said, adding that all of the accused are at large and efforts are underway to nab them.

A case under sections of 103 (1) (murder), 238 (disappearance of evidence) and 3(5) (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention of all) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was lodged at the Harnawdashahaji police station, the police said.

The body will be handed over to the husband’s family after a post-mortem, a police officer said.

(With PTI inputs)

