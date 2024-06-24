Monday, June 24, 2024
     
Delhi woman hires goons to burn ex-boyfriend’s face with acid attack, arrested with accomplice

The woman hired goons at a sum of Rs 30,000 to allegedly burn the face of her ex-boyfriend in the Nihal Vihar area of the national capital. The police have arrested her along with a goon.

Edited By: Ashesh Mallick @asheshmallick07 New Delhi Published on: June 24, 2024 21:19 IST
Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

Crime news: A 30-year-old female graphic designer was arrested, along with a henchman, for allegedly hiring the latter to burn the face of her ex-boyfriend in outer Delhi’s Nihal Vihar area, an officer said on Monday (June 24). The woman intended to avenge her ex-boyfriend, who was also her colleague, for jilting her and getting engaged to someone else, he said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer) Jimmy Chiram said Omkar, 24, who is also a graphic designer, was attacked by three people in Ranhola area on June 19. The three came on a motorcycle and attacked him with a knife, cut him at several places, he said.

Police launch investigation

The police pulled the CCTV footage of the area besides the call details of Omkar to zero in on the woman and the three attackers. On June 23, based on a secret input, a trap was laid near Dwarka Mor and one of the suspects, Vikash, was nabbed, Chiram said.

During interrogation, Vikash revealed that he, along with Harsh alias Bali and Rohan, had attacked Omkar with a knife. He also disclosed the hideout of the woman at whose behest they carried out the attack. The woman, whose name was withheld by police and lives near Tilak Nagar Metro Station, was held from Nihal Vihar, he said.

What did the accused woman reveal to the police?

The woman revealed that she and Omkar both were colleagues and had been having an affair for the last three years. She became infuriated when he became engaged to some other woman and hired the three men for Rs 30,000 to carry out an acid attack and also gave them a bottle filled with acid, police said.

The woman also alleged the victim threatened to upload her private pictures online when she objected to his engagement, the DCP said.

According to the plan, the men contracted were supposed to throw acid at Omkar's face, but couldn't and had to decamp after knifing him, he said. A hunt is on for two other accused, he added.

(With PTI inputs)

