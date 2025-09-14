Delhi: Body found inside hotel in New Usmanpur area, police launch probe | Video Delhi crime: Mohit’s grieving family has claimed that he was deliberately poisoned and killed. Although the official cause of death is still pending confirmation, their allegations have added a layer of suspicion to the ongoing investigation.

New Delhi:

A shocking incident unfolded in Delhi’s New Usmanpur area after the body of a 26-year-old man was found inside a hotel room. The deceased has been identified as Mohit Garg, son of Narender Garg, a resident of Gali number 5, Brahmpuri, Delhi. On September 13 (Saturday), at around 9:30 pm, police at PS New Usmanpur received an alert about an unconscious person inside a room at Hotel Flourish, 2nd Pusta, New Usmanpur. A police team reached the spot and found Mohit lying unconscious. He was immediately rushed to JPC Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The body was later shifted to GTB Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Family’s allegations

The bereaved family has alleged that Mohit was poisoned and murdered. While the official cause of death has not yet been confirmed, their claims have raised further suspicion around the case.

Party before tragedy

Initial inquiry revealed that Mohit had booked a room in Hotel Flourish, where he hosted a party with friends. During the gathering, he reportedly lost consciousness, which eventually led to the tragic outcome.

Forensic examination and evidence collection

The police’s forensic team inspected the hotel room, collecting samples and other potential evidence. Authorities are examining the sequence of events and statements of those present at the party.

Investigation underway

Police have initiated legal proceedings and stated that a thorough investigation is ongoing. More clarity is expected once the post-mortem report is released.