Delhi crime: 29-year-old woman found dead inside hotel room in Paharganj | Video Delhi crime: Preliminary findings suggested the cause of death to be strangulation, allegedly with the use of a drawstring. The police crime team conducted a forensic examination, collected evidence, and documented the scene.

New Delhi:

A woman was found dead under suspicious circumstances inside a hotel room in the Arakashan Road area of Delhi's Paharganj on Sunday morning (June 8), prompting an investigation by the Delhi Police. According to officials, a PCR call was received at Police Station Nabi Karim at around 9:47 am from a hotel staff member, reporting an unresponsive female guest in one of the rooms. The couple had reportedly checked into the hotel the previous afternoon, on Saturday (June 7), at approximately 4:15 pm.

Initial inquiries revealed that the male guest was last seen exiting the premises alone in the early hours of June 8. When hotel staff entered the room later that morning, they discovered the woman lying unresponsive in the bathroom and immediately informed the police.

Preliminary findings suggested the cause of death to be strangulation, allegedly with the use of a drawstring. The police crime team conducted a forensic examination, collected evidence, and documented the scene. Identity documents submitted at the hotel identified the couple as Sachin (31) and Sarika (29).

Police confirmed that the couple had ordered food, including pizza and lassi, around 6:00 pm on June 7, which was delivered to their room.

Case registered under Section 103(1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

The woman’s body has been taken into custody and preserved at the mortuary for a postmortem to ascertain the exact cause of death. A case has been registered under FIR No. 103/2025, invoking Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Police Station Nabi Karim.

Authorities have since apprehended the suspect, and further investigation is ongoing.