Dalit leader Shakti Malik killed in Bihar's Purnea; Tejashwi, Tej Pratap Yadav booked

Dalit leader Shakti Malik was killed by three men in Purnea district of poll-bound Bihar on Sunday. The bike-borne men barged into Malik's house when he was sleeping, and shot him in the head killing him on the spot.

After the killing, a video in which Malik accused Tejashwi Prasad Yadav of seeking Rs 50 lakh as donation to give him party ticket to contest the poll from Raniganj seat and threatening to eliminate him if he continues with his good work in the constituency, went viral.

Following this, an FIR was registered against Tejashwi, Tej Pratap Yadav and four others in connection with the murder.

The deceased's wife alleged that there is a political conspiracy behind her husband's killing and named several leaders who could be involved in it. JD(U) spokesman Rajiv Ranjan Prasad claimed that Malik was a Mahadalit and his family members' statements corroborate the allegations levelled by him.

"We have been raising the issue of dynastic politics, corruption, Tejashwi's inexperience especially in dealing with alliance politics but the latest allegations has completely exposed him," Prasad told reporters.

Allegations that RJD leaders distribute party tickets after taking money or land are not new, he alleged. Prasad also alleged that Tejashwi's "concern" for Dalits was exposed when former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi had to leave the Grand Alliance after the RJD leaderships shabby treatment meted out to him.

