Murder convict beats 80-year-old father to death for getting him married against his wish

In a significant development, a 40-year-old murder convict allegedly beat his 80-year-old father to death after becoming angry with him over getting him married against his wishes. According to the information released, the incident occurred in Madhya Pradesh's Garhi Malhara town, around 17 km from the district headquarters, on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, where the accused, identified as Narendra Raikwar, killed his father following a dispute.

Speaking about the details of the incident, Superintendent of Police (SP) Agam Jain said the accused killed his father after becoming upset with him over issues, including childhood beatings and being forced into marriage against his wishes. The police stated that Narendra beat his father, Puran Raikwar, with a stick, killing him.

Significantly, the police stated that while the accused, Narendra Raikwar, has been arrested in connection with the incident, he also confessed to his crime. The official stated, while the further details into the case is under investigation, he also mentioned that the accused had three prior cases against him and had recently been released from jail after serving a sentence for a murder conviction.

(With inputs from PTI)