Bihar: Knife attack in Patna leaves three dead, one kid injured

A horrific triple murder unfolded on Monday night in Thumba village, located in the Athmalgola area of Patna district. The attack left three individuals dead, including a couple who tragically tried to intervene in a violent dispute.

The deceased have been identified as Sujit Kumar, Manish Kumar, and his wife, Kanchan Devi. The couple’s young child was also injured during the attack and is currently receiving medical treatment for their injuries.

According to police, the violence began as a dispute between Sujit Kumar and Naveen Kumar, another local resident. The confrontation escalated when Naveen and several others allegedly attacked Sujit with knives. As the altercation unfolded, Manish Kumar and Kanchan Devi, who were nearby, attempted to intervene in an effort to stop the violence. However, the attackers turned on the couple, fatally stabbing both. Sujit also succumbed to his injuries during the brutal attack.

Police have arrested one individual, identified as Chandrabhushan Kumar, in connection with the murders. He is currently being interrogated while authorities continue to search for additional individuals involved in the crime. Investigators are working to gather more details about the events that led to the fatal assault and bring all perpetrators to justice.

The tragic loss of three lives, including two individuals who were only trying to help, has deeply affected the local community. Residents are mourning the senseless violence that has left their village in shock. This incident highlights the urgent need for greater measures to address rising violence and ensure public safety.

This is not the first such act of violence in Bihar in recent weeks. In a disturbing parallel, a young man was recently shot and killed in Gaya district during a Tilak ceremony, an event that was filmed and widely circulated. The shocking video of the killing has sparked outrage and raised serious concerns about law and order in the state.