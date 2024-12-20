Bihar: Drunk man strangles son to death, attacks with knife and gouges out his eyes in Bhabua

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV The incident occurred at Akhilaspur village in Bhabua district.

In a horrifying incident in Bihar's Bhabua district, a drunken man allegedly strangled his 14-year-old disabled son to death. The accused, Vinod Ram, reportedly didn't stop there and inflicted multiple knife wounds on the boy’s body, even gouging out his eye. The incident occurred at Akhilaspur village in the district. Family members informed the police through Dial 112 after discovering the tragedy. Authorities have sent the body for postmortem at Sadar Hospital and launched a manhunt for the accused father, who is currently at large.

Victim could not escape due to disability

The victim, Azad Kumar, was disabled and couldn't flee when his father turned violent. According to Azad's elder brother, their father attacked Azad in a drunken rage after forcing the family to leave the house. "We had no idea he would go to such an extent. When my mother returned home, she found out about the murder and alerted the police," he added.

Knife wounds found on the body

Bhabua DSP Shiv Shankar Kumar confirmed that the accused strangled his son and attacked him with a knife, leaving deep wounds across his body. The father had also engaged in an argument with his wife and elder son, forcing them to flee. The police are investigating the matter and conducting raids to arrest the accused. Additionally, stringent action is being planned against liquor smugglers in the area to curb such incidents fueled by alcohol consumption, the DSP added.

(With inputs from Mukul Jaiswal)

