Batla House encounter: IM terrorist Ariz Khan convicted of Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma's killing

Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Encounter specialist and Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma, who spearheaded the police action, was also killed during the operation.

A Delhi court in Monday convicted alleged Indian Mujahideen terrorist Ariz Khan in the 2008 Batla House encounter case. Holding Khan guilty of Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma's death, the Saket Court said that the quantum of punishment will be pronounced on March 15.

Ariz Khan was arrested by the Delhi Police's Special Cell in February 2018, a decade after allegedly being on the run.

On September 19, 2008, the Special Cell of Delhi Police carried out an encounter in Jamia Nagar's Batla House, in which two suspected Indian Mujahideen (IM) terrorists were killed.

The suspected IM operatives were said to have been involved in the serial bomb blasts that took place in Delhi six days before the encounter.

Police claimed that Ariz Khan was present at Batla House, along with four others, but he managed to escape during the encounter.

Of the five men residing in the apartment in Batla House, Mohammed Sajid and Atif Amin were killed during the encounter, Junaid and Shahzad Ahmad fled and were caught years later, while Mohammad Saif surrendered to the police.

A trial court had, in July, 2013, sentenced Indian Mujahideen terrorist Shahzad Ahmed to life imprisonment in connection with the case.

(With inputs from IANS)