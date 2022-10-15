Maharashtra: Autorickshaw driver held for sexually harassing girl, dragging her with vehicle in Thane

Follow us on Image Source : ANI (VIDEO SCREENGRAB). Maharashtra: Autorickshaw driver held for sexually harassing college student, dragging her with vehicle | WATCH

Highlights An autorickshaw driver allegedly sexually harassed a 22-year-old female college student in Thane

Police have now arrested him, the driver had gone absconding after committing the offence

A team of the Thane Nagar police station caught the 36-year-old accused from Digha

Thane crime news: Hours after the autorickshaw driver allegedly sexually harassed a 22-year-old female college student in Thane city of Maharashtra, police have arrested him, who had gone absconding after committing the offence, an official said on Saturday (October 15).

A team of the Thane Nagar police station caught the 36-year-old accused from Digha in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, following the incident that had occurred on Friday morning.

"We caught the accused within 24 hours," senior inspector Jairaj Ranaware of the Thane Nagar police station said.

Three police teams had been formed for the purpose. They checked the CCTV footage and worked on intelligence inputs, before zeroing on the accused, he said.

The woman was on her way to college when the autorickshaw driver standing on the road passed some remarks about her and when she questioned him, he held her hand and pulled her towards him.

When the accused tried to flee after this, the woman held on to his hand even as he started driving the three-wheeler. She got dragged for about 500 meters with the vehicle and fell, following which the accused fled, the police said.

Based on the complaint lodged by the woman, a case was registered against the accused under section 354 (assault or use of criminal force to any woman to outrage her modesty), 354(A) (sexual harassment), 336 (rash or negligent act), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Indian Penal Code, they said.

ALSO READ: Kerala High Court dismisses 2017 actress assault victim plea to change trial court