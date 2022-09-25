Delhi: Girl alleges assault at south ex club, says 'bouncers hit and tore her clothes'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE PHOTO) A woman has alleged that her clothes were torn and she was misbehaved by the bouncers of a club in Delhi's South Extension Part-1 area.

Delhi: A woman has alleged that her clothes were torn and she was misbehaved by the bouncers of a club in Delhi's South Extension Part-1 area. The incident happened on September 18 at around 2:14 AM, when they got a call from the victim woman. Police reached the spot and found that the woman's clothes were messed up and disordered, and on enquiry, she alleged that her clothes were torn by two bouncers and the manager of the club, Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said.

She further alleged that she was misbehaved and hit by them, and they had also touched her inappropriately. The accused persons' identities were established and the victim was taken to AIIMS Trauma Centre for treatment, police said. A case under relevant sections of the IPC was registered on the complaint and further investigation was conducted, they said.

The complainant said that she had come to the club along with her friends for a party, where they had arguments over the entry and the bouncers became aggressive and had beaten her and her friends, the DCP said. During the investigation, the CCTV cameras of the club and other neighbouring showrooms were analysed. Apart from that, the details of the bouncers had also been taken from the club and efforts are being made to arrest the real culprits, police said. The woman's statement was recorded before the magistrate at Saket court, police said. During the further course of the investigation, the complainant’s statement was recorded before the Concerned Magistrate at Saket Court Complex.

Also Read | Delhi LG orders FIR against DJB, pvt bank officials over Rs 20 cr 'embezzlement'

It is also pertinent to mention here that in the year 2019, one more case was registered against the same bar owner, his son and three other staff members on the complaint of the Excise Inspector. During the said incident, when the Excise Staff came to conduct the raid, they were assaulted and confined in the bar for several hours by the owner and his staff. The Excise Staff was released when the local police reached there and intervened in the matter. Hence, the club owner, his son and staff were charge-sheeted.

Also Read | Uttarakhand receptionist murder: SIT to probe Ankita Bhandari's WhatsApp chats

Latest India News