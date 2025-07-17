Andhra Pradesh woman, 22, stabbed to death by live-in partner for refusing prostitution The accused has been identified as 22-year-old Sheikh Samma. He is absconding since the murder and a hunt is on to nab him.

Hyderabad:

A shocking murder case has emerged from B. Savaram village in Rajolu mandal of Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district in Andhra Pradesh, where a 22-year-old woman, Oleti Pushpa, was brutally killed by her live-in partner, Sheikh Samma (22). While the killing itself is disturbing, the motive behind it has left many even more stunned.

According to initial police investigations, Sheikh Samma had been pressuring Pushpa to engage in prostitution for some time. Pushpa repeatedly refused his demands, which allegedly led to frequent arguments between the two, particularly when Samma was under the influence of alcohol, police said.

Pushpa, who had divorced her first husband, had been living with Samma in a live-in relationship. On the night of the incident, a heated argument broke out between them. In a fit of rage and intoxication, Samma allegedly stabbed Pushpa to death with a knife and fled the scene.

During the altercation, Pushpa’s mother and brother, who tried to intervene and stop the attack, were also injured in the knife assault by Samma.

Police officials, including CI Naresh Kumar and SI Rajesh, reached the spot and have launched an investigation. As of now, the accused is absconding, and a search is underway to apprehend him.