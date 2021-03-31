Wednesday, March 31, 2021
     
Andhra Pradesh: Man attempts to rape 18-month-old baby, arrested

On March 28, he took the 18-month-old baby girl to nearby coconut fields and attempted to rape her. Parents of the girl complained to the police in this regard.

Hyderabad Updated on: March 31, 2021 9:16 IST
Image Source : ANI

A 45-year-old man who attempted to rape an 18-month-old baby girl was arrested and sent to judicial remand.

I Polavaram sub-inspector Ramu gave details of the case to ANI as follows: Parimi Venkata Subbarao (45) is a resident of G Vemavaram village in I Polavaram mandal of East Godavari district.

On March 28, he took the 18-month-old baby girl to nearby coconut fields and attempted to rape her. Parents of the girl complained to the police in this regard.

The police registered crime number 82/2021. They filed case under sections 366, 376AB of IPC; section 5(m) read with sec 6 of POCSO act; sections 3(1)(w) and 3(2)(v) of SC ST prevention of atrocities act.

They arrested the accused and sent him to judicial remand today. The police sent the girl to Kakinada govt general hospital for medical examination.

(With inputs from ANI)

