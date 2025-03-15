Grenade attack rocks Amritsar's Khandwala area, CCTV footage shows two bike-borne miscreants | Watch The miscreants arrived in the Khandwala area with a flag on their motor cycle. After waiting for a couple of seconds, one of them threw grenade before they fled away. The massive explosion caused panic in the area.

The attack took place on the intervening night of March 14-15 at around 12:35 am. The attack triggered panic in the entire area. Based on the CCTV footage, the police have started investigating the case.