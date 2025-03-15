Grenade attack rocks Amritsar's Khandwala area, CCTV footage shows two bike-borne miscreants | Watch

In a shocking incident, two bike-borne miscreants hurled hand grenade in Amritsar's Khandwala area. The CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced, which shows the miscreants arriving at the location on a bike with a flag mounted over it..
The miscreants waiting for a few second before one of them threw a grenade. Both ran away from the site after throwing grenade which caused massive explosion. According to the information, the attack took place in the Khandwala area of Amritsar.
The attack took place on the intervening night of March 14-15 at around 12:35 am. The attack triggered panic in the entire area. Based on the CCTV footage, the police have started investigating the case.