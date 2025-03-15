Advertisement
Grenade attack rocks Amritsar's Khandwala area, CCTV footage shows two bike-borne miscreants | Watch

The miscreants arrived in the Khandwala area with a flag on their motor cycle. After waiting for a couple of seconds, one of them threw grenade before they fled away. The massive explosion caused panic in the area.

Grenade attack in Amritsar
Grenade attack in Amritsar Image Source : India TV
Reported ByPuneet Pareenja  Edited ByShubham Bajpai  
In a shocking incident, two bike-borne miscreants hurled hand grenade in Amritsar's Khandwala area. The CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced, which shows the miscreants arriving at the location on a bike with a flag mounted over it..

The miscreants waiting for a few second before one of them threw a grenade. Both ran away from the site after throwing grenade which caused massive explosion. According to the information, the attack took place in the Khandwala area of ​​Amritsar.

The attack took place on the intervening night of March 14-15 at around 12:35 am. The attack triggered panic in the entire area. Based on the CCTV footage, the police have started investigating the case. 

