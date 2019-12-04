Image Source : REPRESENTATIONAL/FILE 14 arrested for running fake call center in Gurugram

The cyber crime cell of Gurugram police have busted a call center where its proprietor and employees used a fake website and payment gateway to dupe youths in the name of providing jobs, police said on Wednesday. The police have also arrested 14 employees, including the kingpin, in this connection after a raid at the upscale Spaze Tower situated on Sohna road, where the accused had taken an office in the multi-storey business center.

They have been booked under IPC Sections of 420, 120B, and 66 and 66D of IT Act. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) (crime branch) Preet Pal Singh said that the accused used to obtain resumes of job seekers from prominent jobsites such as timesjob.com and used to call individuals offering lucrative jobs.

"Our cyber crime unit had received a complaint on July 15, 2019, where the complainant Rahul Kaushik alleged that he received a call from a woman offering a job. Informing the complainant that his CV needed corrections, she said that her company careerzap.in specialises in such matters and offered to modify the resume after payment of a fixed amount," Singh said.

"The woman also mentioned a Paytm payment gateway linked to careerzep.in. The victim paid the amount but did not get any job," he said.

"The complaint of Kaushik was found true during investigations by the cyber cell. Subsequently, a team raided a company called Anasdivi infotech Pvt Ltd located at Spaze tower on Sohna Road on December 3 and arrested male and female employees," he said.

The accused have been identified as Aamir Tufel, Mohit Singh, Dinesh Sharma, Amit Kumar, Pankaj Kumar, Leelu Singh, Archana Srivastava, Shinu, Vandana, Chanchal, Hema, Priya, Preety and Anjali Singh.

"The accused revealed they had designed the website careerzap.in in February this year and operated from Spaze Tower B2 till October. When they started receiving phone calls for refund, the accused closed the website, mobile phones and office.

"For the last 15 days, they have been operating from Spaze IT park located in the same premises. They have also formed a new company named Moleque Infotech OPC Pvt Ltd and developed two new websites called careersbuzz.in and thetimesnow.in to continue the forgery," the ACP said.

"We have also seized two bank accounts of Yes Bank Sohna road branch with one connected to Anasdivi infotech Pvt Ltd and another from Molecie Infotech OPC Pvt Ltd. The officials have also seized 2 laptops, 10 mobile phones, 10 simcards and Rs 1,50,730 cash from their possession," he added.

