Image Source : PTI Gujarat: 13 prisoners escape Dahod prison amid lockdown

As may as 13 prisoners have escaped a prison in Gujarat's Dahod. The incident was reported late on Thursday from Devgadh Baria in the state. According to the details, the prisoners escaped the jail boundaries by breaking the locks that were put for security. The prisoners that have escaped were lodged in cell number 1 and cell number 3 of the jail premises. Meanwhile, Dahod SP has reached the spot for further investigations.

The escape of prisoners from Dahod jail is relevant at the time of lockdown, when strict orders have been issued to not venture on the streets. The case has raised several questions on the presence of police force outside the jail premises.

Meanwhile, Gujarat reported 313 new coronavirus positive cases was of 9:00 AM, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Gujarat to 4,395. Among the total people infected as on date, 613 have recovered and 214 have passed away.

According to the district-wise breakup, Ahmedabad had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 1298 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.

