11-year-old abducted, raped in Maharashtra's Thane

The Maharashtra Police informed on Sunday that a case has been registered against two men for allegedly raping an 11-year-old girl in Thane district. The police said the incident pertained to the night of July 12, when the minor girl was walking towards the Ambernath railway station.

'Two men who identified themselves as acquaintances of her father and grandmother approached the victim and convinced her to board an autorickshaw with them. But, when she agreed, the two took her to a desolate place and raped her," the officials said.

"They asked the auto driver to leave the spot and raped her," the officials added.

Meanwhile, the duo also threatened the girl with dire consequences if she told anyone about the assault. However, the girl fled from the spot, went home, and informed her family members about the crime.

Significantly, on a complaint by her parents, the Ambernath police on Saturday initiated a probe in connection to the case and registered a case for rape under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.

(With inputs from PTI)

