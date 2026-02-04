10-year revenge bloodbath: Killer stabs rival 16 times, stands on corpse calling cops in Karnataka’s Belagavi Karnataka crime: Irayya ambushed him on the Yellamma Temple road, having stalked Basappa's recent return from Kolhapur. He shoved the victim from his bike and went berserk- slashing 16 times into chest, neck and gut.

Belagavi (Karnataka):

In a spine-chilling act of revenge near Hulikatti village in Savadatti taluk of Karnataka's Belagavi district, Irayya Mathapati brutally murdered Basappa Hosmani (51) on Monday (February 2). The savage stabbing- allegedly over Irayya's mother eloping with Basappa 10 years ago- unfolded in broad daylight on a public road, leaving onlookers frozen in horror.

Methodical ambush and frenzied attack

Irayya lay in wait along the Yellamma Temple route. Spotting Basappa, recently returned from Kolhapur, he forced him off his bike and unleashed hell: 16 knife thrusts to the chest, neck, and torso. Basappa bled out instantly as bystanders watched, too stunned to intervene. Defiant, Irayya planted his foot on the corpse, dialed police, and stood guard until arrested- taunting fate with cold-blooded poise.

Confession reveals smoldering grudge

In custody, Irayya confessed, "Ten years ago, Basappa ran off with my mother. He settled in Maharashtra's Kolhapur, but I bided my time. When he returned, I ended it." Savadatti Police, praising the quick response, booked him for murder. The case exposes simmering rural feuds, with investigations probing if accomplices lurked or old wounds festered further.

Locals described the scene as "nightmarish"- a man casually dominating death amid traffic. As Belagavi buzzes with outrage, authorities vow swift justice, urging witnesses to come forward in this stark reminder of revenge's deadly grip.

